Bolsonaro.com.br: ‘I’m not a politician and I’m prepared to defend myself’, says businessman who registered domain

Searching an auction site, businessman Gabriel Baggio Thomaz, 29, says he found the domain www.bolsonaro.com.br among those that did not have their payment renewed and were available for sale.

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, he says that this happened last year, but that he only produced content and published it in 2022.

The site became one of the most talked about topics on social networks this Wednesday (31/08). This occurred because the domain has the last name of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but the content is precisely against him. There is even a drawing that associates the president with Nazism.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, said that he asked the director-general of the Federal Police “to initiate an immediate police investigation, for the proper investigation of the facts”.

