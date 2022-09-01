Bolsonaro mocks Lula at a rally after motorcyclist in Curitiba

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) held, on Wednesday afternoon (31), campaign events in Curitiba. He came to the capital of Paraná after making a technical visit to the works of the Integration Bridge, the second connection between Foz do Iguaçu and Paraguay. The president took part in a motorbike on the way from Afonso Pena airport to the city center, where he held a short rally in Boca Maldita, a traditional point of political demonstrations. In his speech, Bolsonaro attacked his opponent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)stated that Brazil has the cheapest gasoline in the world and said that he is concluding a term without corruption.

In the 9-minute speech, the president recalled Lula’s visit to Curitiba, where he was imprisoned for 580 days. “There are thieves wanting to return to the crime scene. We won’t. And when he is arrested again, I hope he doesn’t come to Curitiba, because here is not the land of thieves, but a place for good people”, he said, also saying that he wants to be re-elected president to “prevent Brazil from suffering the disaster of communism”.

The president said that, with the reduction in fuel prices, he is managing to control inflation and solve the country’s economic crisis in the post-pandemic period. “You know we went through difficult times. The whole world suffered from the pandemic. We regret the deaths, but we also have the economic issue, which we are solving day after day. Today we have a reality, the cheapest gasoline in the world and, with it, we are controlling inflation. There is no news of a country that has deflation”.

There’s a thief wanting to return to the crime scene. We won’t. And when he is arrested again, I hope he doesn’t come to Curitiba, because here is not the land of thieves, but a place for good people. Jair Bolsonaro (PL)mocking Lula at a rally held in Curitiba

According to the president, his government is setting an example for the world: “inflation down, Gross Domestic Product up, unemployment down and no corruption”.

The president also asked for a vote to Paulo Martins (PL) candidate for senate and for governor Junior Mouse (PSD)a candidate for reelection, “who is preparing to play a prominent role on the national scene in the coming years”.