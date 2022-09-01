Bolsonaro releases debt forgiveness and discount of up to 99%; understand the case

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the law that allows the reduction of up to 99% of student debts with the Student Financing Fund (FIES). Debt forgiveness is for students who took out financing until the second half of 2017 to stop their investments in higher education.

Students with debts overdue for more than 90 days have the discount 12% for cash payment. Another viable option is to pay in up to 150 months with forgiveness of interest and fines.

Debt relief with FIES

The discount can reach 77% for debts whose period exceeds 360 days. The original text provided for a discount of up to 92% for students who are part of the Single Registry (CadÚnico), but senators and deputies increased the numbers, so the situation became even more advantageous: the abatement reaches 99%.

To achieve this more than welcome subtraction of the debts in question, students need to access the service channels of Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil. The negotiation can be face-to-face, that is, in bank branches. They should request debt forgiveness or discounts, but in accordance with each criterion defined by law.

Admissions must be made between September 1 and December 31 of this year. The calculation of the Federal Government considers that the debts in arrears reach R$ 6.6 billion. In addition, according to the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), there are more than 1 million students with delays. superiors to 90 days.

Get to know FIES

This is a program of the Ministry of Education that was created in 1999. Its proposal was to offer funding to students of non-free higher education courses offered by institutions that adhere to the program. Overall, the intention was to facilitate access to undergraduate courses for those who were unable to pay tuition at that time.

As it is a loan, the student only needed to pay the debt at the end of the course.