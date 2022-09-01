Bolsonaro says Petrobras (PETR4) should announce “good news” on fuels by Friday

BRASÍLIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) – President and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Wednesday that by the end of the week there should be “good news” from Petrobras (PETR4) on fuel prices, in line with what he said was the policy of the company’s new management.

“Fuel every week we have good news. Today [ontem] It’s Wednesday, I think by Friday there will be more good news because it is being a practice of the new president of Petrobras”, Bolsonaro said in a quick interview with SBT in Curitiba, where he participated in a rally.

Bolsonaro has already declared, on a few occasions, that he does not interfere with Petrobras, but, amid increases in fuel prices at refineries this year, in June he promoted a third change in the direction of Petrobras, appointing Caio Mário Paes de Andrade to the presidency of Petrobras. company.

In August, the prices of gasoline, ethanol and S-10 diesel dropped, on average, by more than 5% in Brazil, mainly impacted by price reductions at Petrobras refineries, according to a survey by the regulator ANP.

