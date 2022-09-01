Bolsonaro’s doctor on skin blemishes: ‘Perfect health’

The doctor who operated on President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after the 2018 knife attack, Antônio Luiz Macedo, told the newspaper O Globo that the president’s health was “perfect” after questions about the appearance of Bolsonaro’s skin appeared on social media. .

To the newspaper, the doctor at Vila Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, explained that the appearance of spots is common in light-skinned people.

“The stains do not indicate anything serious. On the contrary. He is in perfect health and has been receiving regular medical follow-up,” said Macedo, associating the stains with vasodilation — a phenomenon that occurs when blood vessels dilate as a result of heat, which, in In the case of Bolsonaro, they may occur due to the agenda of the president and candidate for reelection, he argued.

The highlight of some blemishes on the face, evidenced in the news of Jornal Nacional and in the electoral debate on Sunday, generated comments from both an aesthetic and a health point of view.

The ones with the greatest repercussion were made by supporters of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who made comparisons between the skin of the two candidates.

“If he starts to take better care of his skin, regularly using sunscreen and moisturizers, the stains will disappear”, added Antônio Luiz Macedo.

The possibility of Bolsonaro having skin cancer did not just come from the networks. In 2019, the president himself said he had done tests to monitor the possible disease, but the possibility was ruled out after the biopsy result.

Lula also had his health questioned in the campaign. It was not just Bolsonaro who had his health questioned during the campaign. After the debate, Ciro Gomes (PDT) wrote on the networks that Lula was “weak physically and psychologically”. Then he deleted the post. On August 21, Gustavo Castañon, a member of the PDT’s national directory, tweeted that Lula should undergo a medical evaluation to “prove that the throat cancer has not returned.”

In response, Lula’s campaign stated that the ex-president’s hoarse voice both on the Saturday and in the debate was due to the intense routine of the electoral period.