Bonner and Renata turned Globo’s studio into a PT platform

What should have been an interview turned out to be an inquisition. That was the president’s Sabbath Jair Bolsonaro to National Journal. Last week, presenters William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos interrogated the Chief Executive for 40 minutes.

Interruptions, biased questions and less time for Bolsonaro marked the “interview”. The Sabbath became the subject of the most recent article that journalist Augusto Nunes published in Revista West.

“Alongside his stage partner, Renata, William Bonner exercises with grimaces, mications and sarcastic smiles the muscles of his face, framed by his white beard. Fanning in the pose of Dom Pedro III from a soap opera, he opened what should have been a quiz with a question that consumed 110 words. (With 272, he compared the site Power 360, Abraham Lincoln produced the Gettysburg Address, one of the marvels of universal rhetoric.) The bellicose opening rant informed viewers that they would not be attending an interview. They would witness the birth of another very Brazilian invention: a Pronouncement to the Nation by William Bonner, with the participation of the hard-working supporting player.

The duo took more than 15 minutes of the 40 minutes reserved for the show of swagger. In the less than 25 remaining, Bolsonaro calmly endured the sequence of provocations, asides, debauchery and other forms of rudeness designed to make the target succumb to some nervous breakdown. Such a hypothesis, if consummated, would expand the body of evidence that Bolsonaro is a coup by birth. The trick didn’t work. Once another act of the rogue journalist’s opera came to an end, the certainty was consolidated that, in order to prevent their Great Satan from getting a second term, Lula’s soldiers stationed at Globo think it is not enough to murder the truth. Strictly anything goes in the war that has made the torture of facts routine.”

