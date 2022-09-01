Boy who designed the World Cup sticker album receives contact from goalkeeper Cássio, Casagrande and other celebrities | Goiás

The story of 8-year-old football lover João Gabriel, who designed his own World Cup sticker album, went viral on the internet and caught the attention of celebrities such as goalkeeper Cássio, who called the boy, and commentator and former player Casagrande, who sent a message to his father.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) also called the family and invited the boy to visit the Football Museum. The entity informed that it is just waiting for the official invitation to be made by the cabinet.

“I talked to goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians. He said that if my stickers run out, just let me know and he’ll send more. It was really nice to talk to him”, says João Gabriel.

The teams of singer Luísa Sonza and Bayern Munich also contacted the family to present João with the album after seeing the publications on the internet. The boy’s father, João Teixeira, told everyone that his son had already received the book, but the teams want to deliver other gifts.

In an interview with g1former player Walter Casagrande, who played in the World Cup with the shirt of the Brazilian national team, said he was moved by the story of João Gabriel, as he is just one, among thousands of children who dream of an album from the cup (look above).

“How many kids in the same conditions as him are spread across Brazil and there’s no way to have an album. As a kid, I loved sticker albums. I know how much recognition this all has”, he said.

The boy won the first official edition on Tuesday (30). A video shows him jumping for joy when he opens the package and finds the stickers (look above). The video was recorded by reporter Alexandre Ferrari, from O Popular.

Casagrande also said that he will present João with an album from the Brasileirão and several packs of stickers. “João doesn’t just like the World Cup, he also likes the Brazilian Championship. Very good that everyone mobilized”, said the former player.

3 of 3 João Gabriel, 8 years old, designed an album of stickers for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Montage/g1 João Gabriel, 8 years old, designed an album of stickers for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Montage/g1

