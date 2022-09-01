Brazil records 115 new deaths from Covid; moving average keeps falling | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (31) 115 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 684,029 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 128, the lowest recorded since June 22 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -28% indicating downtrend .

Goiás and Roraima did not disclose their data on Covid until 8 pm this Wednesday. Amapá had no record of deaths and new known cases from yesterday to today. Acre, Amazonas, Distrito Federal, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe and Tocantins did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 61,085 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,472,679 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 20,838. The variation was .18% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Rising (1 state): SHOVEL

SHOVEL In stability (6 states and the DF): PE, CE, DF, RS, ES, MT, MG

PE, CE, DF, RS, ES, MT, MG Falling (17 states): AC, TO, MA, SP, RN, AL, RO, BA, SE, AM, SC, PR, MS, PB, RJ, PI, AP

AC, TO, MA, SP, RN, AL, RO, BA, SE, AM, SC, PR, MS, PB, RJ, PI, AP Not disclosed (2 states): GO and RR

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).