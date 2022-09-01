Brazil will face Iran in the round of 16 of the Volleyball World Cup | volleyball

The Brazilian men’s volleyball team knew the way in the playoffs of the World Cup in Poland and Slovenia. At the end of the first phase this Wednesday, the draw placed Iran as Brazil’s opponent in the round of 16. The game will be played next Tuesday at 4:30 pm in Gliwice, Poland.

Coach Renan dal Zotto’s men led Group B undefeated, beating Cuba, Japan and Qatar. Overall, Brazil had the fourth best campaign in the first phase, but was the fifth seed. Slovenia, which would be the seventh favorite, was raised to the second place for being one of the hosts. Poland, which had the third best campaign, became the first seed also for being the host country.

It will be the first duel between Brazil and Iran in World Cups. The two teams met in the Nations League, in June, with a Brazilian victory by 3 sets to 0. If they overcome the Iranians again, the Brazilians will face the winner of Serbia and Argentina in the quarterfinals. The opponent in the semifinals can be the United States or Poland, the current two-time world champion. Current Olympic champion, France can only get in the way of Brazil in the title decision.

Three-time champion, Brazil is in search of its fourth World Cup title. The selection is still trying to maintain a routine that has lasted twenty years. Since 2002, when it won its first trophy, the team has at least reached the final of the competition.

World Cup Round of 16 Matches

Saturday – 09/03

12h30 – Slovenia vs Germany

16:15 – Italy vs Cuba

Sunday – 09/04

12:30 pm – United States vs Turkey

4pm – Poland v Tunisia

Monday – 09/05

12:30 pm – Netherlands vs Ukraine

4pm – France vs Japan