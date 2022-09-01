Brazilian vaccine against covid-19 may have human trials in 2023

The vaccine against covid-19 developed by researchers at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) may have the first human trials at the beginning of next year, according to the expectations of the scientists involved in the project. The SpiN-TEC immunizer has been obtaining good results in the laboratory and in animal tests, and the study in volunteers depends, at this moment, on sending a response to the latest requirements of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The vaccine began to be developed in March 2020 by CTVacinas of UFMG, in partnership with Fiocruz Minas, and received support from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. At the end of July 2021, the researchers started the request for authorization to carry out tests on humans, and since then they have been discussing with Anvisa how the testing protocol should be and the requirements that need to be met.

“Anvisa has held technical meetings to guide researchers in the instruction of the process and for full compliance with the missing and necessary requirements for the evaluation of the clinical research proposal”, said Anvisa to Brazil Agency. “At this moment, Anvisa awaits the presentation of the missing documents and information by the developers so that the clinical research authorization process can be completed. status current process is ‘in technical requirement’.”

The UFMG Human Experimentation Ethics Council and the CEP/Conep system, formed by the National Research Ethics Commission (Conep) and the Research Ethics Committee (CEP) have already approved the vaccine tests. Conep is the highest instance of ethical evaluation in research protocols with human beings, and this approval is essential for the research to move forward.

The tests carried out to date have confirmed that the vaccine provides protection against the worsening of cases of covid-19 without causing relevant side effects in mice and non-human primates. In an article published on the 17th in the journal Nature Communicationsthe researchers present data indicating that SpiN-TEC induces a robust T-lymphocyte response against the traditional and Omicron variants of Sars-CoV-2.

The researcher at CT Vaccines at UFMG and coordinator of the study, Ricardo Gazzinelli, argues that, despite the fact that a large part of the population is already vaccinated, the immunizer can still contribute to controlling the epidemiological scenario in Brazil.

“There are already studies showing that the response of current vaccines against the Ômicron variant is ineffective, hence the importance of developing new solutions that attack this and other variants. In addition, SpiN-TEC has low cost and high stability. use RNA need to be frozen at low temperatures, which makes their transport difficult. The UFMG immunizer can be kept at room temperature, which facilitates distribution to distant places”, said the scientist, in a text published by UFMG.

In addition, the researcher adds, in an interview with Fiocruz de Notícias, that the vaccine can be used in booster doses, which may continue to be necessary in the coming years. “Our request to Anvisa is to test the response capacity in relation to this reinforcement against Covid-19”.

The SpiN-TEC vaccine has a different technology from the four vaccines against covid-19 used so far in Brazil: CoronaVac, AstraZeneca/Fiocruz, Pfizer and Janssen. It uses the fusion of two SARS-CoV-2 proteins, S and N, to form a “chimera” protein. According to the developers, this association gives SpiN-TEC a differential in relation to other immunizers, which target only the S protein, as it is the one that the virus uses to invade human cells.

The problem with attacking only the S protein is that it is also the one that most accumulated mutations throughout the evolution of the new coronavirus, which gave the new variants more efficiency against neutralizing antibodies. The N protein, on the other hand, is less subject to mutations that generate new variants.

In addition to the vaccine’s safety, the human study wants to prove that, by containing the chimera with the two proteins, SpiN-TEC will be able to offer protection against the coronavirus and its variants, without giving them a greater chance of escape.