Brazilians can borrow BRL 4.5 thousand through the app, learn how

Many people may be looking to apply for a loan for a variety of reasons. Whether to be able to afford the expenses of a trade, or to request a new batch of products from their establishments, among other reasons. Today, many financial institutions are responsible for offering options to this group.

One of the options that people have concerns the loan from the Caixa Econômica Federal bank, which can be requested through the bank’s own application, Caixa Tem. Altogether, there are two lines of credit to which the population may be entitled, each of which is intended for a specific audience.

Brazilians can borrow BRL 4,500

In this sense, it is important to highlight, first of all, what these lines of credit are and what are the conditions they impose on those who wish to apply for them. In this way, both are part of a program called SIM Digital, which aims to assist, through a loan, the group formed by individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

Last week, Law 14.438/22 was sanctioned by the President of the Republic, which was responsible for allowing the release of an amount of up to R$ 4,500.

It is worth remembering that the text is also included in the same Provisional Measure 1,107/22 that the National Congress approved, responsible for releasing a credit line of up to R$ 1,500 for individuals.

It is also worth remembering that, as there is no approval by the Federal Senate regarding the Provisional Measure, the conditions are as follows: individuals can request the maximum amount of up to R$ 1 thousand, and the payment term corresponds to up to 24 months . In addition, the loan interest rate starts at 1.95% monthly.

Otherwise, individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) can count on the maximum amount of credit of R$ 3 thousand. With slightly higher interest rates, corresponding from 1.99% monthly. However, the payment term is the same as for the first group.

With the sanction of the Law, it is possible to wait for news and possible changes to the credit of R$ 4.5 thousand for MEIs.

How to hire the line of credit?

The first step to hire credit is to download the Caixa Tem app, or access it. For that, the address is: https://bityli.com/SVbrUS. Search for the option “Contratar Crédito Caixa Tem” and follow the guidelines that will be available in the application.

It is recommended to carefully read all the details to be aware of what is being hired. You can simulate the loan and installment amounts before confirming. The review process can take up to 10 days to respond.

Only individuals can use the app, microentrepreneurs must go to a Caixa branch.

