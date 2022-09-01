Brazil’s most valuable currency could be worth up to R$2.37 million; see what it is

It’s not hard to find someone who still has a piggy bank full of coins at home, right? But the fact is that some of them really got forgotten in the back of the drawer. The point is that more than gathering dust, they can yield good money! Do you know which is the most valuable currency in Brazil? It can be worth up to R$ 2.37 million.

For those who are not collectors, we know that it can be difficult to identify when money is rare, however a little help can come through the internet that gives access to coin catalogs. In addition, in social networks there are always some groups of collectors that are all over the world and can indicate whether or not something has that much value.

most valuable currency

But it’s good to abandon the idea that a coin has value for its age, as that’s not how the most sought after and esteemed coins are defined. What dictates how much it will be worth is the the amount of issued coins or banknotes, that is, the circulation. And not only that! The state of conservation is also taken into account.

In some cases, the money in question may be new and have more value than those of the Empire period in the country. Currently, the most valuable currency in Brazil is estimated at R$2.3 million.

It is the first coin minted in Brazil after Independence in 1822. We are talking about the Peça da Coroação, a gold coin that was created in commemoration of the coronation of Dom Pedro I. Only 64 units were issued. It is so rare that in 2014, during an auction, the item was sold for R$ 2.37 million.

The units were few out of respect for the Emperor, who was not satisfied with their result for appearing bare-chested. He would have liked to have been drawn in a military uniform.

Currently, Brazil has several coin collectors exotic and valuable. Many of them are gathered at the Brazilian Numismatic Society and work as experts, but also buy and sell items.

What is numismatics?

Numismatics refers to collecting coins. This can develop out of simple appreciation, as a hobby, but we can also see people dealing with old money as an investment. They know how to identify which are the most valuable coins and which ones will appreciate in value over the years.