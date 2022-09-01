Brô MCs, indigenous rap group, performs at Rock in Rio: ‘Our weapon is our rhyme’ | Rock in Rio 2022

Directly from Mato Grosso do Sul, Brô MCs intends to rewrite the story told in the books by taking the stage at Rock in Rio. Mixing Portuguese and Guarani, the indigenous rap group will perform on Saturday (3), alongside Xamã.

13 years ago, Clemerson Batista, known as Tio Creb, Charlie Peixoto, known as CH, Bruno Veron and Kelvin Mbaretê, found in rap a way to tell about the reality of the Guarani-Kaiowá ethnic group, in the Jaguapiru and Boróró communities, in Dourados, 235 km from Campo Grande.

“When we were kids, nobody listened to us. So, it was a way I found to say: the Guarani-Kaiowá people are here”, says Bruno. “In the past, we used to fight with bow and arrow, which is a thing of the past, it’s left behind. Nowadays, our weapon is our speech, it’s our song, it’s our rhyme”.

Meet the rap group that will sing the indigenous reality at Rock In Rio 2022

Brô MCs then created “indigenous rap”, integrating their roots into the hip-hop movement. The group wants to break the stereotypes of the “karai” (non-indigenous people).

“Even if we suffer prejudice, racism, we reach every step, so that non-indigenous people can see what our real story is like, it is not what is told in the book”, emphasizes Tio Creb. “Showing to the non-indigenous: enough of killing and violence.”

Members talk about how the image of indigenous peoples was never defined by themselves and how they want to show that indigenous people can occupy spaces such as universities, jobs, music and art.

2 of 5 Brô MCs with indigenous activist Célia Xakriabá — Photo: Disclosure Brô MCs with indigenous activist Célia Xakriabá — Photo: Disclosure

The group also has the mission of helping other indigenous people to recognize themselves in the cause. They say that there are already parents who teach their children only Portuguese, so that they do not suffer discrimination.

The compositions in Guarani then try to return to the language and show “how beautiful the language is, how beautiful the root is”.

““This is Brô’s differential: singing in your language”, defines CH. “Our language is our DNA.”

The group also says that it is easier to write in their mother tongue, which would have fewer verb conjugations. The passages in Portuguese, on the other hand, lead the “karai” to the message they want to convey.

3 of 5 Brô MCs are the first indigenous rap group in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure Brô MCs are the first indigenous rap group in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure

The four grew up with music present in sacred rituals, with traditional chants by the prayers. These prayers are the basis for some excerpts from the group’s songs. They say that prayers have already had their houses burned and were persecuted.

Kelvin describes the strength of the chants present in their songs, which return to their indigenous knowledge and spirituality.

About to be released, the new album has the same goal. Called “Retomada”, the term refers to the attempt by indigenous people to recover territories where they were once villages. With the songs, they also want to return to indigenous culture, voice and art.

4 of 5 Brô MCs alongside Alok at an event in São Paulo — Photo: Cadu Fernandes Brô MCs next to Alok at an event in São Paulo — Photo: Cadu Fernandes

This is the group’s goal on the Rock in Rio stage: to serve as a “ladder” for other indigenous personalities and “demarcate spaces” inside and outside the music.

“It’s super important [estar no Rock in Rio] because it is an achievement of the indigenous community in general, of great artists who have never set foot on these stages. Brô will represent that”, says Bruno.

Brô MCs was invited by the carioca rapper Xamã to share the Sunset Stage. The group thanked the rapper from Rio and the music director Zé Ricardo for believing in their work.