Bruna Marquezine reports the experience of starring in ‘Besouro Azul’

Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine, 27, is at the height of her career when she is cast to star in the new DC movie, “Blue Beetle”, filmed in Hollywood (USA), in the first half of 2022. cinemas in 2023.

In an interview with Quem, Bruna said it was good to have felt butterflies in her stomach again. In addition, the actress detailed how she was interpreting in another language.

“It was an experience that demanded a lot of me in aspects that, until then, I had never experienced. The fact of interpreting in another language is a great challenge, because I feel in Portuguese. For me, acting is a lot of being present. , having access to and being connected to my emotions, so making that transition to English and still getting through all the emotion, being present, was a big concern,” she began.

“And the environment. As much as I grew up in this industry, the environment is still a little different. The dynamics are different, the logistics, and being with so many professionals… Working with Susan Sarandon, who is an actress who , for as long as I can remember, I’ve admired it,” he said.

“It was really nice to feel so vulnerable again, so insecure, and feel so much butterflies in my stomach. I always get butterflies in my stomach, but this time I was definitely in a place… And a lot lonelier too, so it was a very emotional experience and challenging, but very beautiful. It was great to be able to feel all this”, he concluded.