Bruna Marquezine sells BRL 15 million mansion to Michel Teló

Michel Teló is the newest owner of the mansion that belonged to Bruna Marquezine since 2018. The new home of the sertanejo, valued at R$ 15 million, is located in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

The mansion was featured in the magazine “Casa Vogue” in 2020. According to the publication, there are 890 m² of built area. “My relationship with the house is one of great affection and serenity. It’s where I really feel welcomed. A place of safety and warmth”, said the actress at the time for the publication.

This column of splash found that, in addition to the 890 m² disclosed by the publication, there is a built-up area in the basement, plus 400 m², where there is a dressing room, a nightclub and all the infrastructure for rooms for possible employees who work in the residence.

The three-story mansion has a 140m² living room, 40m² kitchen, four suites, two offices and a movie theater. The house also has a gym, wine cellar, heated pool and a terrace overlooking the whole of Barra da Tijuca.

The mansion’s architecture is designed by Duda Porto, and Bruna Marquezine hired Studio Ro+Ca to do the decoration.

Michel Teló and Thais Fersoza have been living in Rio since August 2020, but they were in a temporary house, shown a few times by the actress on social media. The couple’s official residence was in São Paulo, and they were looking to settle in a new address in Rio.

The column contacted Michel Teló’s press office, who informed that the sertanejo will not comment on the new acquisition. Bruna Marquezine’s team also did not return about the actress’s change of address. The space remains open.