Budget: government proposes a minimum wage of R$ 1,302 in 2023, without an increase above inflation | Economy

The federal government sent the National Congress a proposal for a minimum wage of R$ 1,302 for 2023. The amount is included in the draft Annual Budget Law released by the Ministry of Economy this Wednesday (31), the last day of the deadline for sending the text.

The value is BRL 90 higher than the current minimum wage, of BRL 1,212, and represents a rise slightly greater than 7.41% — which is the forecast of the Ministry of Economy for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). ) this year, held in July. The Constitution establishes that the readjustment of the minimum wage cannot be inferior to the inflation of the previous year.

The new estimated value on Wednesday is still provisional. If the inflation measured by the INPC in 2022 is different from the estimate, the government will have to review the amount. The floor value for 2023 will be defined by the end of the year.

According to information from the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage serves as a reference for 56.7 million people in Brazil, of which 24.2 million are beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

The value of the minimum wage proposed by the government for next year is corrected only for inflation, that is, for the government’s estimate for the Broad National Consumer Price Index (INPC). As a result, this will be the fourth year without a real increase in the minimum wage, that is, without a rise above inflation.

This format was adopted in 2020, when the economic area granted an adjustment only based on 2019 inflation. As a result, the government changed the policy of real increases (above inflation) that had been implemented in recent years, instituted in the Dilma Rousseff government .

The policy of readjustments for inflation and GDP variation was in force between 2011 and 2019, but the minimum wage did not always rise above inflation.

In 2017 and 2018, for example, the adjustment was granted only based on inflation because the GDP of previous years (2015 and 2016) retracted. Therefore, in order to comply with the proposed formula, only inflation served as the basis for the increase.

Minimum wage required

According to a calculation by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (DIEESE), the value of the “necessary” minimum wage should be much higher than that proposed by the government.

The entity estimated, for example, that the amount should be R$ 6,388.55 in July this year. The value corresponds to 5.2 times the current national floor, which rose to R$ 1,212 in 2022.

The Dieese calculation considers the minimum necessary to meet the expenses of a worker with a family of four with food, housing, health, education, clothing, hygiene, transport, leisure and pension.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) stated in a social network, in February, that readjusting the minimum wage above inflation is fundamental. “It is not possible to admit so many years without a real increase. Brazil currently has the second worst minimum wage among the 35 member countries of the OECD, second only to Mexico”, he declared.

(PDT) stated in a social network, in February, that readjusting the minimum wage above inflation is fundamental. “It is not possible to admit so many years without a real increase. Brazil currently has the second worst minimum wage among the 35 member countries of the OECD, second only to Mexico”, he declared. The President’s Management Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has not worked with real appreciation (above inflation) of the minimum wage, due to the impact on public accounts. The last rise above inflation took place in 2019.

(PL) has not worked with real appreciation (above inflation) of the minimum wage, due to the impact on public accounts. The last rise above inflation took place in 2019. In his government plan, the candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) defends re-establishing a policy to value the minimum wage in order to recover the “purchasing power of workers, and of the beneficiaries of social security and assistance policies”.

(PT) defends re-establishing a policy to value the minimum wage in order to recover the “purchasing power of workers, and of the beneficiaries of social security and assistance policies”. Simone Tebet (MDB) stated in July that it is possible to give a real increase to the minimum wage, that is, above inflation. But he stressed that it is important to be responsible, bearing in mind the moment experienced in Brazil of fragility of public accounts.