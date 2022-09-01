Caixa launches Fies app for debt renegotiation

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Former students who contracted the Student Financing Fund (Fies) with Caixa Econômica Federal now have an exclusive application. In this way, on the platform it will be possible to query the main data of the contract and also generate slips.

In addition, from this Thursday (1st), users will also be able to renegotiate overdue installments directly through the new application, called Fies Caixa.

Fies renegotiation

According to a resolution from the federal government, contracts signed until 2017 can be renegotiated as of September 1, with debt discounts reaching up to 99%.

According to Caixa, 1.2 million students can renegotiate their contracts with the institution. Therefore, the renegotiation period runs until December 31.

Rules and discounts

Students without delay have a 12% discount on the amount still to be paid, in cash only.

However, students with installments overdue by at least 90 days will receive a full discount of charges, such as interest and fees, and 12% of the principal amount, for cash payment. Or they can be exempt from all charges, without discounting the principal amount, and can be divided into 150 installments. The minimum value of each installment must be R$ 200.00.

Those who have delays of more than 365 days and who have received Emergency Aid 2021 or who are registered with CadÚnico, have a 92% discount on the total debt amount, for payment in cash.

In addition, students with installments overdue for more than 5 years, who have been recipients of Emergency Aid 2021 or who are in CadÚnico, are entitled to a 99% discount on the total debt amount, for payment in cash.

How to renegotiate

Anyone who wants to renegotiate their debts with Fies must choose the “Renegotiation Fies” option and follow these steps:

Check if the contract can be renegotiated;

Check the data;

Simulate the types of renegotiation available;

Confirm the renegotiation data;

Agree with the additive term;

Finally, issue the renegotiation entry ticket.

Therefore, the renegotiation will only be effective with confirmation of payment of the first installment.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com