Call of Duty will be on Xbox Game Pass with Overwatch, Diablo and other Activision Blizzard games

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox and Microsoft Gaming, wrote a new letter to reiterate Microsoft’s intentions with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, also confirming the arrival of Call of Duty, Overwatch and Diablo on the Xbox Game Passwith the other games of the publisher.

Spencer’s long letter essentially reaffirms Microsoft’s inclusive vision with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, also in response to the recent broadening of the investigation by the FTC and various competent bodies such as the British CMA.

In essence, it’s more of a guarantee to keep Activision Blizzard’s flagship series as cross-platform, to clear doubts about the risks that would arise for the competition, but not only.

In the text we find the first direct reference to the inclusion of the most famous Activision Blizzard games in the Xbox Game Pass catalog: Game Pass to Grow Gamer Communities,” reads Spencer’s letter.

“By bringing more value to gamers, we look forward to seeing Game Pass continue to grow, extending its appeal to smartphones as well as any connected device.” Phil Spencer also refers to functionality Game Pass Cloud for these titleseffectively seeking an expansion in this sense for the audience of the games in question.

The fact of reaching a wide audience, in fact, here goes against the idea of ​​spreading Game Pass to different devices, so smartphones, tablets and any connected device become of fundamental importance for Microsoft, as reported in the text. Also for this reason, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is essential to provide Microsoft with greater capacity in the exploration of this sector, as had already emerged previously, speaking of the importance of the PC and cell phones in the acquisition.

In this way, it is the first time that Phil Spencer has clearly committed to bringing these games to Xbox Game Pass, which seems obvious to many, but that some still insisted that this was possible.

Source