Can children and teenagers receive Auxílio Brasil?

The Auxílio Brasil social program integrates various public policies for social assistance, education, employment, income and health. Thus, in addition to the average benefit of R$ 600.00, which is currently paid, Auxílio Brasil also has specific transfers for children and adolescents.

Brazil aid for children and adolescents

Auxílio Brasil is a program that also includes children and adolescents in the study phase or in early childhood with specific benefits. These aids are paid through the following benefits:

Child Citizen Assistance;

Early Childhood Benefit;

Scholarly Sports Scholarship;

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship.

Child Citizen Assistance

The benefit is offered to families with children aged between 0 and 48 months, and payment is made to educational establishments.

Therefore, the aim is to allocate children who were unable to find places in public day care centers to other early childhood education institutions. These private educational institutions receive transfers according to the child’s enrollment on a part-time or full-time basis.

Early Childhood Benefit

The Early Childhood Benefit covers children aged between 0 and 36 months who are part of the family group with R$ 130.00 per month.

In this way, families are covered in:

Extreme poverty, with monthly family income per person equal to or less than R$105; and

Poverty, with a monthly per capita family income between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210, as long as there are pregnant women, nursing mothers or people aged up to 21 years.

Scholar Sports Scholarship

Auxílio Esporte Escolar was created with the aim of encouraging sports performance for athletes during school hours, encouraging new sports talents to represent Brazil in international competitions.

In this way, the program serves students who are members of Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families, as long as they are between 12 and 17 years old.

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship

Students who register and participate in national competitions that are supported by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and who are part of families registered in Auxílio Brasil, receive 12 monthly installments of R$ 100.00, which cannot be accumulated with any other type of handbag.

