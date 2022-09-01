Candidates from religious grow 11%; 9 out of 10 are Evangelicals | Election in Numbers

The number of Religious applications grew 11% this year in relation to the last general elections, according to a survey by the g1 based on data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In 2018, there were 595 candidates. In 2022, 659.

THE most of these candidacies are linked to the universe of evangelical churches (89%). The data includes those who use religious titles in urn names or identify themselves as members of religious groups.

Most religious candidacies are made up of those who identify themselves as pastors (392). This group grew 19% this year.

Among the identified religious candidates, 16 are from Catholics, equivalent to 2.4%. There are also 13 candidates who use titles associated with religions of African origin in the names of the urn, which represents 2% of the total.

There are still 43 candidates who declare “priests, members of religious orders or sects” as their main occupation, but do not use titles that allow the identification of religion in their names.

The data also show a division between candidates from parties that support President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and those from parties that are with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the race for the presidency of the Republic.

The dispute between President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Lula for the vote in the religious segment also reached the distribution of the other candidacies in this election.

Among religious candidates in parties that support Bolsonaro, 88% use evangelical titles, while in Lula’s base, it’s 76%. The former president is still supported by 4.1% of candidates who use religious titles from the Catholic Church, while Bolsonaro, by 2.3%. Lula has more candidates who identify themselves with titles of African origin religions (5.5%) than Bolsonaro (0%).

In the opinion of Professor Frank Antonio Mezzomo, from the State University of Paraná (Unespar) and a researcher at the Research Culture and Power Relations Group, the distribution of candidacies by religious indicates a greater alignment of Evangelicals with Bolsonaro and Catholics with Lula.

For him, the total number of religious candidates, however, must be greater than that identified in the TSE base:

“Many candidacies, including due to the encouragement and dynamics of their religions, do not express the religious title in the name of a ballot box. We have several experiences, in various units of the federation, in which candidates already taken as official by their churches, and are well-known people. in their religious universe, that the use of the term or the title would not add more votes. By not using the term, these candidacies may even seek even more votes (outside the religious universe). The use of the religious title in the name of an urn expresses, therefore, a part of the total that we are talking about”, explains Mezzomo.

The Unespar professor highlights another point. According to him, the political and religious fields have historically promoted a “transit of interests”, and this partly explains the association of these two groups in elections:

“The political universe seeks support from religions and, at the same time, the religious universe seeks to catapult candidates who take their agendas and banners to the legislative assemblies. In this sense, there is a transit of interests. candidacies that express the dynamics of ideological alignment in political agendas or by very pragmatic interests of both groups.”

Political scientist Dirceu André Gerardi, a researcher at the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (Cebrap) and a postdoctoral fellow in Law at FGV SP, considers that the growth of religious candidates is the result of a series of factors, such as a political crisis, pandemic, among others. others:

“In 2018, only 8% of the population was satisfied with democracy. Allied to this, the economic recession, aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, political polarization, the ruin of the old center-right parties and the low appreciation for institutions Democrats, eroded by successive attacks from the right and the president himself, explain the significant increase in religious candidacies in 2022. In these contexts of crisis, religion reappears as an alternative, as a discourse, promising solutions”, adds Girardi.

In the view of the Cebrap researcher, the 2022 data suggest more than a division of religious groups, since many denominations have different characteristics, with more conservative or more progressive groups in the same religious field. The weight of religion in elections has influenced the speech of presidential candidates.

“More than talking about division (between Bolsonaro and Lula), it appears that it is no longer possible to talk about the construction of Brazilian democracy without considering the participation of religious actors in the public arena. his main political and electoral base, as well as pastors who support his candidacy. Lula changed his position after calling Bolsonaro a devil”, recalls Girardi.