Cannabis-based treatment improves quality of life

Amanda Serrano – State of Minas

posted on 08/31/2022 10:26 / updated on 08/31/2022 10:53



(credit: Freepik/Disclosure)

The National Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Day (30/8) was established by the Ministry of Health in 2006, with the aim of increasing the visibility of the disease, informing the population and raising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and appropriate treatment. The disease is predominant in women, between 18 and 55 years old, and its prevalence rate in Brazil is close to 15 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to functional neurosurgeon, Plínio Duarte, multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune, inflammatory and chronic neurological disease, in which the immune system attacks the myelin sheath – a protective structure of neurons, which accelerates the conduction of nerve impulses.

“In the patient with the disease, neurological injuries occur, which cause a series of symptoms, such as reduced strength (hands, arms, feet and legs), changes in balance and motor coordination, pain, muscle spasms, intense fatigue, difficulties in speech and swallowing, vision changes, among others”, explains the specialist.

Currently, there is no cure for the disease. However, there are treatments that seek to reduce inflammatory activity and outbreaks, helping to reduce the accumulation of disabilities throughout life and alleviating symptoms. In addition to drug support, one of the innovations in terms of treatments and options to improve the patient’s quality of life are cannabis-based therapies.

“It is important to reinforce that the cannabis-based solution is not a treatment for multiple sclerosis, but an additional option to treat one of the symptoms of this disease, spasticity, which can significantly impact the patient’s quality of life, often preventing him from performing simple day-to-day activities”, says Plínio Duarte.

In Brazil, an oral solution is already available that combines THC and CBD, two components of cannabis, to control one of the main symptoms, spasticity – which is described as a feeling of heaviness and stiffness in the muscles, making it difficult for the patient to move. The consequence of this is a considerable impact on quality of life, preventing the performance of simple day-to-day activities.

“It is an alternative for patients who do not adapt to other types of treatment or, more often, as an adjuvant to other therapies, not necessarily replacing them. When the use is well guided, by professionals who are knowledgeable about the management of medication in adequate concentrations, has shown good tolerability and good results among some patients with spasticity”, he comments.

The specialist clarifies that the treatment of spasticity with a cannabis-based solution can promote muscle relaxation and thus reduce pain, from the reduction of the effects of excitatory neurotransmitters, such as glutamate. “As a consequence, it can significantly contribute to the improvement of the patient’s gait, that is, when he cannot walk in a straight line, being able to optimize rehabilitation measures and, with that, improve the quality of life.”

* Intern under the supervision of editor Ellen Cristie.



