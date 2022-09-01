Cantillo? Ramiro? See Corinthians options for the vacancy of the suspended Du Queiroz | Corinthians

Corinthians will have at least one change in midfield for the game against Internacional, next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. Suspended for having received the third yellow card against Bragantino, Du Queiroz does not play.

With this, necessarily, Vítor Pereira will have to choose a replacement for the young midfielder, who has been working alongside Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto in the sector.

Read too:

+ Justice maintains attachment of awards; understand

+ Timão announces renewal with sponsor

Assuming, first, that the coach continues with the Argentine and the number 8 in the starting lineup, the options to complete the midfield also depend on returns from injuries.

– We will try to recover players who are out, maybe Roni, Giuliano – said Vítor, after the victory against Bragantino.

1 of 4 Vítor Pereira at Corinthians training before the classic against Santos — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Vítor Pereira at Corinthians training before the classic against Santos — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

For the last match, the coach did not have: Adson (pain in the pubis region), Roni and Júnior Moraes (transition), Giuliano (final stage of recovery from bronchitis) and Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh). Maycon’s situation, doing strength training and going to the gym, is more complicated.

If none of the midfielders in the medical department returns in time, the Corinthians midfield must have Fausto Vera, Cantillo and Renato Augusto or even Fausto Vera, Ramiro and Renato Augusto.

The presence of the Argentine and shirt 8 is likely, largely because of the busy week that Vítor Pereira’s team is having in preparation. In addition, after the game against Inter, there will be six more days of break for the other game (against São Paulo).

+ See more news from Corinthians

But the two also come from a big string of games. Fausto is in the tenth consecutive match, six as a starter. And Renato, since returning from injury, has entered seven times in a row.

Vítor Pereira, probably, should launch both in the starting lineup since it is a direct confrontation. Timão is fourth in the Brasileirão with 42 points, the same score as Internacional, fifth place (see full table).

2 of 4 First option for Corinthians midfield against Internacional — Photo: ge First option for Corinthians midfield against Internacional — Photo: ge

Cantillo hasn’t been receiving much time in Vítor Pereira’s field. Since a muscle pain in his thigh before the game against Palmeiras, the Colombian midfielder has played 36 minutes in the last four matches (21 against Atlético-GO and 14 with Bragantino).

Ramiro, who recently returned on loan, came on at the end of the match against Bragantino and did well: he hit a good shot from outside the area. It was his fourth game since returning, with 137 minutes on the field.

+ See more news from Corinthians

If Adson, Giuliano and Roni recover from their respective problems, then Vítor Pereira will have more options to build his team. The coach can manage Renato Augusto better with Giuliano, he can use the intensity of Roni and even Adson if he throws himself in.

With this, it is likely that Corinthians will go to the field with: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Ramiro), Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

3 of 4 Options that Vítor Pereira may have for the Corinthians vs Internacional game — Photo: ge Options that Vítor Pereira may have for the Corinthians x Internacional game — Photo: ge

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

4 of 4 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!