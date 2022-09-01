Card machines are threatened by Pix

The card machine sector is being shaken up with the arrival of Pix, the Central Bank’s payment system

The card machine sector is being shaken up with the arrival of Pix, the Central Bank’s payment system. For experts, Pix should eliminate the need for the “middleman” between the payer and the receiver.

Thus, the future of the machines is uncertain. Therefore, companies will need to add more services to merchants, such as account and inventory management software, to continue to be of importance to customers.

Companies must adapt

“Companies will earn for the service provided, and no longer for the transaction”, said Edson Santos, one of the most knowledgeable in the means of payment sector in Brazil. According to him, companies like Stone, which in 2020 acquired the technology company Linx, already thinking about this change, are better prepared for the new phase. Therefore, resisting this change, according to Santos, could put an end to these businesses.

According to a recent survey by Instituto Propague, Cielo continues to lead the market, followed by Rede, from Itaú Unibanco. Then come Getnet (from Santander), Stone, Vero and PagSeguro.

While Pix has shaken up the industry, there haven’t been any big changes. According to Santos, it’s because Pix still goes through some challenges in retail, and the machine remains important for the establishment to receive payments by card. “Pix still hasn’t caught on enough (in retail). And everyone expects the other to do it first”, explained Santos.

However, one of the few changes, so far, is the offer of the Pix functionality in the machine, allowing the shopkeeper to generate a QR-Code for the transfer.

The customer experience using Pix directly in commerce also needs improvement. Because, currently, when the merchant accepts Pix, the user must use the merchant’s key to make the payment. And then show the screen with the transaction to the attendant or send the receipt by WhatsApp.

However, there are already startups working to improve this experience, helping the adoption of Pix by the commerce with the use of software that allows the direct acceptance of the payment method by the cashier, that is, with confirmation of the immediate transfer.

Image: Southworks / Shutterstock.com