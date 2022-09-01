Shutterstock / Disclosure Monkeypox: Cases of the disease begin to fall in the world

The cases of monkeypox in the world, which exceed 48,000 according to the World Health Organization (WHO) panel, are beginning to show a drop. According to the organization’s latest update, between the 15th and 21st of August, the first 21% decrease in new diagnoses was identified, compared to the previous seven days, after four weeks of consecutive growth of the disease.

Between the 8th and 14th of August, the WHO recorded 7,477 cases, a number that dropped to 5,907 the following week. “This decrease may reflect the first signs of a drop in case counts in the European region, which need to be confirmed later,” the health official wrote in the document.

Yesterday, at a press conference, the organization’s director in Europe, Hans Kluge, highlighted the drop and said there are “encouraging signs” that point out that the continent is moving in a “good direction” in the response to the monkeypox virus. The control happens in part because European countries have started the immunization strategy already about two months ago.

“There are some encouraging early signs, like those seen in France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, the UK and elsewhere, that the epidemic may slow down,” Kluge said.

According to data from the Our World in Data platform, from John Hopkins University, in the United States, the world is currently experiencing a moving average of 725 new cases per day of simian smallpox, a drop of 28% compared to the 1,017 that were recorded daily in 10 August, when the index peaked.

In the United States, which is currently the region most affected by the disease with more than 18,000 cases, new diagnoses also appear to be slowing. Today, the moving average is at 354 new cases per day in the country, a decrease of 34% compared to August 10, when the index was at 537.

The US government has intensified vaccination efforts, earmarking doses to be offered at LGBTQIAP+ Pride parades as a way to encourage gay, bisexual and men who have sex with other men, part of the campaign’s target audience in the country, to receive the vaccine. protection.

However, in Brazil, where the first shipment with 20,000 doses is only expected for the next month, the trend is for the disease to grow. On the last day 10, the moving average was 105 new cases daily. Today, it stands at 127 – an increase of 21%. In total, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health, there are 4,876 people infected, in addition to 5,198 suspects in monitoring and two deaths, one in Minas Gerais and another in Rio de Janeiro. Both were from patients with immunosuppression.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.

