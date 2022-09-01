Cássia Kis, records Travessia and takes an unpleasant attitude at Globo

Crossing It’s already making the rounds on social media. With its premiere scheduled for October 10th, Rede Globo’s next 9 pm soap opera, written by Gloria Perez, is recording in full swing at Estúdios Globo, located in Rio de Janeiro.

It is worth remembering that the new plot by Glória Perez is already generating great expectations in the public, for presenting the digital influencer Jade Picon as an actress. However, there is another controversy involving another actress: Cassia Kis.

According to the website Em Off, Cássia Kis ended up generating discontent in some fans, who were at the door of Projac waiting for famous people on the way out to take pictures with the stars of the soap opera. According to the website, Cassia Kis reportedly refused to take pictures with fans.

The attitude ended up arousing frustration in the fans who were waiting for famous people in the place. It is worth remembering, that it is very common for the public to be waiting for hours, for a photo or autograph of an artist from the station.

The fact is that Cássia Kis would have gotten out of her car and rejected the grouping of fans who were in the place. In addition to her, criticisms are being made to Jade Picon, who has also not interacted much with the extras in the plot that she is part of, paying more attention to the main cast.

By the way, Jade Picon has also been criticized for showing nervousness during the recording of her scenes and with that she has quite wrong some lines, from the soap opera. The fact, however, has been revealed since the influencer is debuting in the field of teledramaturgy.

jade, just like Cassia Kis, it doesn’t seem to mind the criticism. The beauty appeared in a body preparation class between the recordings of the soap opera “Travessia”. Apparently, the evolution has to do with the character of Jade in the soap opera, Chiara, who seems to make the team very proud.