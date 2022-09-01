Cauã Reymond detonates Bolsonaro: “Flirted with tyranny”

The actor is about to make his film debut with “A Viagem de Pedro”, a film that shows the trajectory of Dom Pedro I edit

247 – Cauã Reymond is yet another actor to add to the list of critics of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The actor is about to make his film debut with “A Viagem de Pedro”, a film that shows the trajectory of Dom Pedro I, a role played by him. He took the opportunity to detonate the current president and draw a parallel for the current administration with the emperor’s time and promises to offer a reflection on Brazil’s heroes. The information is from the Na Telinha portal.

In an interview for the magazine 29 Horas, Cauã does not miss the chance to take a stand on the current government. Without mentioning Bolsonaro’s name, however, he makes it clear that he does not approve of the administration and that he intends to vote for one of the opponents for the 2022 Elections. Even so, the artist does not name any of the presidential candidates.

“On the eve of a sensitive election, after a government that has flirted so much with tyranny, we are on the verge of deciding whether or not we will change the country’s direction and bet on a new freedom.”

