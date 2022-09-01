Cauã Reymond does not shut up and detonates Bolsonaro government on the eve of the election: “Tirany”

Cauã Reymond doesn’t shut up in an interview and goes down the wood in Bolsonaro’s government on the eve of the next presidential election

With just 32 days to go until the next Brazilian presidential election, Cauã Reymond decided to take a stand and confessed what he thinks about the current government. About to make his movie debut with Peter’s Journeyhe took the opportunity to take stock of the current management on national soil.

In the film, the actor plays Dom Pedro I and shows its trajectory of ups and downs. In an interview for the magazine 29 Horas, the famous confessed not to approve the current presidential pregnancy. In addition, despite not mentioning Bolsonaro’s name, he confessed that he will vote for one of his opponents in October.

“On the eve of a sensitive election, after a government that flirted so much with tyranny, we are on the verge of deciding whether or not we are going to change the country’s course and bet on a new freedom.” said Cauã Reymond.

Still in the chat, the actor explained that the feature has the role of telling the story of Dom Pedro I. “Curious act of devotion to such a dubious figure”, defines. Finally, she draws a parallel with Brazil today: “Our film proposes a reflection on who Brazil has called the hero of the homeland”.

ACCIDENT

The actor Cauã Reymond been involved in a car accident in recent months. While driving in Barra da Tijuca, the famous was caught by photographers while dealing with a perrengue: the car he was in hit another and they were called to the fire department to deal with the situation.

The star was even wearing the judo uniform, a martial art he has been practicing for a long time and even passed it on to his daughter, Sofia. Later, on social media, he explained himself and thanked him for the care he received.