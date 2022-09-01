Cauã Reymond says Bolsonaro flirted with tyranny

Cauã Reymond is yet another actor to add to the list of critics of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The actor is about to make his film debut with Peter’s Journeya film that shows the trajectory of Dom Pedro I, role played by him. He took the opportunity to detonate the current president and draw a parallel for the current administration with the emperor’s time and promises to offer a reflection on Brazil’s heroes.

In an interview for the magazine 29 Horas, Cauã does not miss the chance to take a stand on the current government. Without mentioning Bolsonaro’s name, however, he makes it clear that he does not approve of the administration and that he intends to vote for one of the opponents for the 2022 Elections. Even so, the artist does not name any of the presidential candidates.

“On the eve of a sensitive election, after a government that has flirted so much with tyranny, we are on the verge of deciding whether or not we will change the country’s direction and bet on a new freedom.” Cauã Reymond

Even so, Cauã uses the space to defend the film and also tell the story of Dom Pedro I. “A curious act of devotion to such a dubious figure”, he defines when talking about the subject. And he takes the opportunity to make a parallel with Brazil today. “Our film proposes a reflection on who Brazil has called the hero of the homeland”.

Cauã Reymond is not the only one

Actor Cauã Reymond is not even close to being the only artist to criticize Bolsonaro. Recently, the OnScreen talked to Tony Ramos and he also made harsh comments about the current president. Although he has not expressed who he intends to vote for in 2022, he has given indications that he is against the government.

“I want change in this country. I want a plural country, with full democracy and education. We need to change to improve” Tony Ramos

Antônio Fagundes was another who spoke to the reporter and hinted that he does not support the politician. On the other hand, he seems not to be thrilled with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) because he complained about having to cast the useful vote. More than that, the heartthrob also made a suggestion for a possible change in the electoral system.

“One solution might be a second round with the three most voted candidates.” Antonio Fagundes

Cauã Reymond in Film and TV

While talking about the 2022 Elections, Cauã Reymond continues to promote his film. The feature hits theaters next Thursday (1st) and is produced by the actor himself, in addition to other names and is distributed by the Globo Filmes label.

Cauã recently left the air in an unprecedented work on Globo. He was the protagonist of Um Lugar ao Sol (2021), a nine o’clock soap opera, which did not hit Ibope. He played two characters, the twins Renato and Christian.

But he continues to appear on TV every day in the rerun of The Favorite (2008). The plot, which is shown on Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, featured the heartthrob in the role of Halley.

Who was Dom Pedro I?

Dom Pedro I (1798-1834) gained prominence that week because of the news. His heart returned to Brazil and even gained a reason for celebration on the part of the federal government. He was the Emperor of Brazil between 1822 and 1831, having abdicated the throne in favor of his son, Dom Pedro II (1825-2891). The country’s first emperor was also responsible for the country’s independence, which ceased to be a colony of Portugal.

The monarch’s story will not be told for the first time in Brazil. Recently, he was the protagonist of the novel Novo Mundo (2016), which had the story reprized during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the Globo production, the role was played by Caio Castro. Before, in 2002, the carioca station had already made another version, the miniseries O Quinto dos Infernos. In Carlos Lombardi’s story, the character was played by Marcos Pasquim.