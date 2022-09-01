CCJ approves project that updates Simples Nacional limits – News

08/31/2022 – 1:09 pm

Billy Boss/House of Representatives Deputy Darci de Matos, rapporteur of the proposal

The Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved the Complementary Law Project (PLP) 108/21, which increases the Simple national and the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI). The new values ​​take into account official inflation (IPCA) accumulated from December 2006 to March 2022.

The proposal also allows for the hiring of up to two employees by MEI. Today the permission is for only one.

The rapporteur at the CCJ, deputy Darci de Matos (PSD-SC), recommended the approval of the matter, in the form of the substitute previously approved by the Finance and Taxation Commission (CFT). The text is being processed together with 14 other projects.

new limits

According to the approved text, the annual billing limits are now as follows:

– for the MEI, it goes from the current R$ 81 thousand to R$ 144,913.41;

– for micro-enterprises, it jumps from R$ 360 thousand to R$ 869,480.43; and

– for small companies, it rises from R$ 4.8 million to R$ 8,694,804.31.

The new values ​​will be effective from 2023 and will be updated annually for inflation.

In the opinion of Darci de Matos, by increasing limits, the proposal will contribute to the inclusion of companies in Simples and to the resumption of economic growth in Brazil.

“The ones who hold the economy of Brazil are small businesses. There are 13 million MEIs in Brazil, 30% of GDP comes from small businesses”, said the rapporteur. “With this project, which was expanded at the CFT, we are going to unburden Brazil, we are going to raise the ceiling. The project creates a trigger for the annual fix,” he highlighted.

Enlargement

The project comes from the Senate and amends the Statute of Micro and Small Enterprises. The approved text also amends the annexes to the law that deal with the rates and sharing of Simples Nacional, also determining the annual update.

The text that came from the Senate is limited to dealing with new limits for classification as MEI, raising it to R$ 130 thousand. In addition, it provides for the possibility of the MEI hiring up to two employees, a point maintained in the approved substitute.

Procedure

The project will now be analyzed by the Plenary of the Chamber.

