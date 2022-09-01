Cenapop · Man with the biggest penis in the world talks about the disadvantages when it comes to sex

Owner of the (unofficial) record for the biggest penis in the world, the aspiring actor Jonah Falcon52 years old, said that he goes through some troubles during sex.

While participating in the program Send Nudes: Body SOSfrom the channel E4he explained that having a big penis 一 his reaches 34 cm erect 一 has its disadvantages.

In the attraction, Jonah said that some people “give up having sex” in their love encounters and that he needs to be careful with the position at the time of sex so as not to fracture his penis again.

After showing data from a survey that shows that 45% of men would like to have bigger limbs, the show’s presenters called Jonah to the stage, and he said, in short, that “it’s not just joy” at the moment.

“In the last attempts, the biggest challenge [na hora da transa] It’s just, I don’t know if it got a little thicker, but people don’t want penetration. I have no idea why. I use every lube, it’s like they expect it to be big, but not that big,” he confessed.

In the chat, Jonah said that he cannot have sex in some specific positions, and that he has already suffered a small fracture in his penis.

“I was always very careful not to get hurt. I remember one time I was erect and the thing went in the wrong direction. There was a small fracture there,” he continued.

He added: “I hardly ever have someone sitting on my lap, that’s a position that can fracture my penis,” he opened the game.

On the show, Jonah said that there is also a good side to having a big penis:

“I don’t need a fancy car, I don’t need a gun, I wear a mask happily and so on, because I don’t have to prove my manhood to anyone else,” he pointed out.