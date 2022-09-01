Changes made in the granting of the INSS Sick Pay benefit

It was recently announced by the Brazilian government a change made to the rule for the release of the benefit for temporary incapacity, known as sick paywhich is granted by INSS. As stated in Provisional Measure 1,113, the need to issue a Federal Medical Expert opinion to apply for the benefit will be waived.

The analysis will now be done through documents such as medical certificates and reports, and it is no longer necessary for the person to physically appear at an INSS agency. However, it is important to say here that face-to-face medical expertise was not actually extinct, as it will still be required in some specific cases. What’s more, some experts also say that this measure taken by the government could end up increasing the number of benefits denied, causing a rise in lawsuits against the Brazilian government.

Another important point to be mentioned is that the INSS plans to expand the verification of insured persons who receive this type of benefit, which may be cut from now on. This benefit is provided to workers who have had an accident and are left with some type of sequel that reduces their ability to work.

It would be like a kind of indemnity, as it would not be necessary for the employee to be without work, as he can perform a function in a different area. The release of this benefit was made definitively, and was only extinguished in cases of death or retirement. However, there is now the possibility that the aid will be revised and cut.

Even under criticism, with these possible cuts in accident aid, the new form of granting the benefit received good evaluations by specialists in Social Security Law, as it began to accelerate its release process. This also ended up reducing the INSS queue, which today has around 1.6 million people.