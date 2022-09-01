Chay Suede gains 15 kg after 5 years of training and getting out of a sedentary lifestyle

One of the protagonists of the next 9 pm soap opera “Travessia” (TV Globo), Chay Suede, 30, showed his followers the evolution of his body after five years of training and abandoning a sedentary lifestyle, which would have made him earn between 15 and 17 kg.

“I was much more sedentary than active [na minha vida]. Until I was 25 I didn’t do any exercise. I didn’t know what I was missing,” he said yesterday when answering a question in the “ChayChat” box.

When sharing with followers a question about how many pounds he weighed before training, Chay claimed he was “about 65 kg” while showing an old black and white photo.

Then another question wanted to know how much he currently weighed and Chay said between 80 and 82 kg.

About to debut in the telenovela that will succeed “Pantanal”, Chay Suede will be Ari, who will have a romantic partner with the character of Jade Picon, with whom he has already trained after recording scenes from the telenovela this month.

Chay Suede shared an old photo and a current one showing before and after training. Image: Playback / Instagram @chay

He has already told his followers what he thinks of the partnership with the businesswoman and former BBB: “I’m really enjoying my partner. Today was our first scene together. Her first scene in life. It was very cool and special”, he told. “Since the preparation, we got along well. Kisses Jadoca”, said the actor.