Chevrolet confirms Montana and Silverado for 2023, but new S10 doesn’t arrive until 2024 | releases

The communiqué released last Tuesday (30) was to exalt the two new pickup trucks that Chevrolet will launch in 2023 , Montana and Silverado. One other piece of information, however, almost went unnoticed. In the text, the manufacturer says that it will also present a new version of the S10 to complement the current line.

This, however, indicates that the new generation, based on North American Coloradodoes not arrive before 2024.

See too

Until then, this new configuration should keep the pickup minimally updated to face the competition and try to maintain second place in sales among medium-sized trucks throughout 2023.

2 of 4 New Chevrolet S10 will have a design similar to that of Colorado 2023 — Photo: Disclosure New Chevrolet S10 will have a design similar to that of Colorado 2023 — Photo: Disclosure

please note that Colorado itself will only start production in the first half of next year. For the S10, the way will be longeras the engineering and design departments will have to make the changes for the Brazilian version.

The design shouldn’t even be that different from the North American “sister”. Although, the 2.7 turbo gasoline engine of up to 310 hp should not be used here. The most likely option is that the 204 hp 2.8 turbodiesel will be kept.

3 of 4 Montana has grown, will have a double cabin option and will be an intermediate option to the Fiat Strada and Toro — Photo: Gustavo Carnib/Autoesporte Montana has grown, will have a double cabin option and will be an intermediate option to the Fiat Strada and Toro — Photo: Gustavo Carnib/Autoesporte

Without having to worry about the launch of the new S10, Chevrolet will focus efforts to bring pickup trucks from other segments to the market. The first to arrive, at the beginning of the year, is the third generation Montana.

The pickup has grown, will have a double cabin option and will be an intermediate option to the Fiat Strada and Toro. For that, will only have turbo engines, manual and automatic transmission and even a more work-oriented version, as shown in the most recent snapshot.

4 of 4 Chevrolet Silverado will arrive in Brazil with Camaro’s V8 engine — Photo: Disclosure Chevrolet Silverado will arrive in Brazil with the Camaro’s V8 engine — Photo: Disclosure

Silverado returns to Brazil to make life for the Ram 1500 more difficult in the large model segment. autosport anticipated the information a little less than a year ago. For now, only the 6.2 V8 engine already used in the Camaro is confirmed.

In the pickup, however, the propeller will have a slightly more tame adjustment, reaching “only” 420 hp and 63.6 kgfm. Still, Silverado should steal from the Ram 1500, with 400 hp, the title of the most powerful pickup in Brazil.