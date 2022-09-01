Ciro presents an economic plan for entrepreneurs and says: ‘Imagine explaining this in the favela’

The statement reverberated on social media and the PDT presidential candidate defended himself on Twitter

Candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Ciro Gomes presented a plan for entrepreneurs at the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro



The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Gomes (PDT), presented the economic plan of his campaign to entrepreneurs at the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan) and classified the meeting as a “rally for prepared people”. The statement was made after the politician was interrupted by businessman Luiz Césio Caetano, who congratulated the candidate’s speech. “Candidate Ciro Gomes, congratulations on your class. I think it was a class, at least for me it was,” he commented. In response, Ciro compared what it would be like if he had performed in a favela. “It’s actually a rally, isn’t it? A rally for prepared people, can you imagine me explaining this in the favela, this is a heavy job,” he said. The speech generated repercussions on social media.

On Twitter, Ciro defended himself against accusations of having belittled favela residents. “The worst fight of sincerity is against hypocrisy. I gave a talk at Firjan on extremely technical topics – capable of being understood by few – and concluded with a self-criticism for using such technical language. Hence, saying that I belittled favela residents is very bad faith,” he began in the publication. Next, he explains the context of the words used. “To the facts: to a director of Firjan who called the lecture a ‘class’, I replied, jokingly, that it was ‘a rally’. And I added: ‘imagine explaining in the favela, it would be heavy’. I used the term ‘prepared people’ in the technical sense, never as a disparagement of popular wisdom. That I love and respect,” he concluded.