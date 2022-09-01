City of Pé de Serra has 1st confirmed case of monkeypox; Bahia has 55 infected with the disease | Bahia

Bahia confirmed two new cases of “Monkeypox”, a disease known as monkeypox, this Wednesday (31), according to the Bahia Health Department (Sesab). One of the cases was registered in Salvador and another in the city of Pé de Serra, 220 km from the capital of Bahia.

According to data from the folder, the case in Pé de Serra is the first confirmed in the city. With these two new cases, the state reaches 55 infected patients.

The most common symptoms are: fever, swollen glands (adenomegaly), rash, headache (headache) and back pain. Check out the disease data below:

Confirmed cases of monkeypox in Bahia savior 40 Lauro de Freitas two Saint Anthony of Jesus 1 fall 1 Conceição do Jacuípe 1 Feira de Santana 1 islets 1 itabela 1 Juazeiro 1 Maracas 1 Mutual 1 saw foot 1 Teixeira de Freitas 1 Xique-Xique 1

In addition to those confirmed, Bahia has 129 reported suspected cases awaiting laboratory diagnosis, according to Sesab.

The first Monkeypox case in the state was recorded on July 13. It resembles smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. The main symptoms of the disease are fever, headache, muscle and back pain, lymphadenopathy, chills and exhaustion.

The infection is self-limiting with symptoms lasting two to four weeks, usually divided into two periods:

Invasion, lasting between zero and five days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and severe asthenia; Rash begins between one and three days after the onset of fever. The rash has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person. Transmission can occur in the following ways:

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people. From person to person: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids. by contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets; From mother to fetus through the placenta;

through the placenta; From mother to baby during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact;

during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact; Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth they can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.

Patients suspected of having the disease should be isolated in a place with good natural ventilation. It is recommended that common areas, such as the bathroom and kitchen, have windows open. If you live with other people, you should wear a well-fitting surgical mask, protecting your mouth and nose.

In addition, it is important that the patient wash their hands several times a day, preferably with water and liquid soap. If possible, use disposable paper towels to dry them.

Those who are suspicious also do not share food, personal objects, cutlery, plates, cups, towels or bedding. Items can only be reused after cleaning.

