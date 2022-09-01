Confirmed: Civic Type R to be the most powerful Honda in Brazil from 2023

Finally the suspense is over. Honda released this Thursday (1st) the long-awaited power and torque figures for the new generation of the Civic Type Rmodel that is confirmed to reach the Brazilian market in 2023.

In our market, it is worth remembering, the Civic Type R and the Toyota GR Corolla will fight an interesting dispute for those who want a truly sporty hatch.

Preserving the previous generation K20C1 engine, in this case the 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder, the Civic Type R 2023 will have 319 hp (315 hp) at 6,500 rpm and maximum torque of 42.8 Nm between 2,600 and 4,000 rpm. The data will position the novelty as Honda’s most powerful and fastest car in Brazil.

“The larger opening front grille accompanied by a robust radiator and a new larger diameter fan improve the cooling of the 2.0 turbo, ensuring optimal and sustained performance during extreme driving. To further strengthen the driver’s connection to the car, the active exhaust valve opens at higher rpm to increase and improve engine sound.”, highlights Honda.

Honda Civic Type R 2023 Image: Disclosure

It is worth mentioning the remarkable specific power ratio of the 2.0 turbo engine, reaching 159.81 hp/l.

Accompanying the supercharged propellant will be the “smooth and accurate”, in the words of Honda, 6-speed manual transmission.

According to the Japanese manufacturer, the transmission has been improved to deliver “an even more intimate and rewarding connection with the driver”. The heavy-duty gearbox also has a new lever to optimize gear changes.

Honda Civic Type R 2023 Image: Disclosure

According to Honda, the engine’s flywheel was reworked and made lighter, working in conjunction with the revised rotation combination system to improve the hatch’s responses in downshifts, collaborating with the sport’s stability in curves.

The Civic Type R 2023 also has a helical-type limited-slip differential to favor the delivery of all the power and torque to the floor.

Honda adds that the four-wheel independent suspension system got a new tweak, while the brake system now has optimized cooling.

Honda has so far not given a specific time for the Civic Type R’s launch here in 2023, but in the US, the sports car will hit dealerships this year, starting in the fall in North America.

The Civic Type R is produced at the Yorii plant in Japan, while the 2.0 turbo engine is manufactured at the Honda complex (Anna Engine Plant) in Ohio, USA.