Controversy ex-BBB will be in ‘A Fazenda 14’; know who it is | Column Fábia Oliveira

And the list of confirmed names for ‘The Farm 14’, discovered by this columnist, continues to grow. And as I’m tired of saying that I’m not a trunk to keep secrets, I’m going to tell my six readers another participant who is coming in the rural reality of ‘Record TV’: the Former BBB Ana Paula Costathe ‘Little Witch’ of the 2018 edition.

Well known for her fine voice, Ana Paula was the third eliminated from ‘Big Brother Brasil 18’, with 89.85% of the votes, a high level of rejection by the public who watched the reality show. The controversial Bruxinha disputed the wall against the Lima family, made up of Ana Clara and Airton, and Paula Amorim. That year’s edition was won by Gleici Damasceno.

Other names this column has already delivered are: Claudia Baronesa (MC Gui’s mother and ex-Power Couple), Sammy (Pyong Lee’s ex-wife), Bruno Thalamo (former reporter for ‘A Tarde é Sua’), Renata Muller (Victor Pecoraro’s ex-wife), Tania Mara (singer) and Deolane Bezerra (lawyer and influencer).

The future participants of ‘A Fazenda 14’ will be isolated from next Sunday (4) in a hotel in São Paulo. The column also discovered that, on that same day, they record calls for the reality show. During pre-confinement, cell phones and TV are prohibited, only books are allowed.

The arrival of participants in the rural reality of ‘Record TV’ takes place on the 11th. There will be 22 in all. On the day, each worker will have to dress up to enter the program, as there will be no makeup artist or hairdresser available. The measure is so that there are no leaks before the program airs. The premiere takes place on the 13th, under the command of Adriane Galisteu.

The station will also produce a preview of the reality the day before, with four influencers pumped on ‘Tik Tok’. ‘Record TV’ is still trying to sell the space in the advertising market, according to the ‘TV News’ website. That’s because the Chinese social network no longer sponsors the program.

Read too: