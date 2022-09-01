Corinthians has Roni on the field in re-presentation to face Internacional

This Wednesday, Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava after beating Red Bull Bragantino, on Monday, by 1-0. The start of activities also marks the beginning of preparation for the duel against Internacional, for the 25th round. of the Brazilian Championship.

As usual, the athletes who started last Monday’s match performed a regenerative activity on the lawn and inside the CT. The others went to the field to warm up and then took part in defensive and offensive organization training organized by coach Vítor Pereira.

Finally, the cast carried out ball possession and confrontation work without using the entire length of the lawn. In the photos released by the club, some players from the basic categories who trained with the professional still appear: left-back Abimael, midfielders Luan Lino and Vitor Robson and striker Thalisson.

Who also appears in the photos released by Corinthians is midfielder Roni, who has missed the team in recent games. The shirt 29 appears working with the ball with the other teammates.

Corinthians returns to CT Joaquim Grava this Thursday to continue the activities before the game next Sunday. The match takes place at Neo Química Arena and starts at 4 pm.

See more at: Corinthians training.