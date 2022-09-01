Corinthians makes a special night at the Neo Qumica Arena on the club’s anniversary; see photos

Corinthians prepared special moments at Neo Química Arena for the turn from Wednesday to Thursday. On this first day of September, the club completes 112 years of history, which led to fireworks and the preparation of a party at the Corinthians stadium.

The Casa do Povo had all its lights turned off and was lit only with the “decoration” prepared by the club. Even before midnight, at Camarote FielZone, some fans participated in a small party, which included a performance by a band – see photos of the stadium and the box below.

In parallel with the party, an edition of the Casa do Povo Tour was held with special moments. The fans spread out between the box and the West Sector of the stadium, they counted down to the turn and, as soon as the clock struck midnight, the fireworks show started in the Corinthians stadium and the fans who participated in the tour could light up. flags and flying flags in the North Sector. The Corinthians anthem, of course, was also played at the stadium.

Part of the assembled structure, it is worth remembering, must be maintained for this Thursday’s big event. At 19:10, the club will do another birthday live to celebrate the 112th anniversary of Corinthians with music and special attractions.

Check out photos of Neo Química Arena tonight

