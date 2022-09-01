Corinthians side turns to ruu for alleged racial insult against Edenilson

Corinthians right-back Rafael Ramos became a defendant in a criminal case over the alleged racial injury committed against Edenilson, from Internacional. The incident took place in the game between the clubs on May 14, in Beira Rio, which ended 2-2.

At the time, midfielder Edenílson accused the Timão defender of calling him a “monkey” during the match. The Corinthians right-back, however, denies having uttered the term.

The complaint filed by the Public Ministry against the Corinthians player was received on Tuesday. The judge in the case is Marco Aurélio Martins Xavier, from the 14th Criminal Court and Judge of the Fan and Major Events of the Central Forum of the District of Porto Alegre.

“The fact contained in the accusatory piece was broadcast in images, even captured on national television: although subject to percussive examination, in the evidentiary phase, they allow the conclusion of the substantial occurrence of the fact and the indications of criminal authorship, attributed in the complaint. Indeed, the accusatory claim is fully viable” claimed the judge, who added that “the conciliatory avenues have been exhausted.”

In June, the Civil Police had already indicted Rafael Ramos, even after the report from the General Institute of Forensics (IGP) of Rio Grande do Sul concluded that it was not possible to identify what the player said after analyzing images of the match. The Corinthians athlete is also judged by the STJD and, if found guilty, can be suspended from 5 to 10 games, in addition to a cash fine.

