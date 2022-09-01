Corinthians tries to react, but is defeated by Santos in an 11-goal game in the Brazilian Under-17

The afternoon of the Corinthians fan was quite busy for the U-17 football team. Against Santos, Timãozinho was on the field for the Brazilian Under-17 in an 11-goal match, but was defeated 6-5.

Corinthians saw Santos make it 3-0 in the first half and managed a small discount in the last bid of the initial stage, going to halftime losing 3-1. In the second half, Timão tried to react and reached the second goal, but was soon stopped by the owners of the house.

Santos came to open 6 to 2 on the scoreboard and seemed to have a very secure advantage for the victory. Corinthians, in turn, did not surrender and sought the result, but did not get the tie, being defeated by a difference.

Alvinegra schedule: Corinthians enters the field again on the 10th. The alvinegra team visits Barretos Futebol Clube, at 11 am, for the Paulista in the category.

Escalation

Coach Guilherme Dalla Déa chose to send Corinthians to the field with Philip; Caipira, André, Willian and Kaio; Gabriel Moscardo, João Victor, Adrian and Bahia; Juninho and Guillermo.

The game

First time

The match started with the hosts putting a lot of pressure for possession of the ball and reducing the Corinthians spaces. With less than five minutes, Matheus Lima took a free-kick at the entrance of the area over the barrier and sent the ball into the high left corner, but Felipe Longo jumped and made the save.

Shortly after, it was Corinthians’ turn to try the goal in two good opportunities. In the first of them, the deflection of 5 headed forced the opposing goalkeeper to make the save. Then the shot from inside the area passed the post, but went outside.

The Santos response was quick, more effective and ended in a goal. Rodrigo Cezar received the throw in the area and hit Felipe Longo’s exit to open the scoring. The Corinthians defender still tried to ward off the danger over the line, but he didn’t arrive in time.

Shortly after the ball came out, Santos expanded. The cross coming from the right was deflected by Felipe Longo, but left with Gabriel Bontempo, who hit without a goalkeeper and made it 2-0.

With 15 minutes, Felipe Longo had an essential participation so that the opponent’s third goal did not happen. Deivid got a good pass to Matheus Lima at the entrance of the area, he dominated, invaded and hit the exit of the Corinthian archer, who made a good defense and put the ball in a corner.

The Corinthians team tried their moves, but had little space. Santos, in turn, had greater possession of the ball and put a lot of pressure on Timão. So, it didn’t take long for the third goal to happen. Deivid made a good move on the right, beat Willian and Caio and crossed in the small area for Rodrigo Cezar to score once again.

Corinthians reached the opposing goal again after 22 minutes of play. Caio made the move on the left and hit from afar, but Rodrigo Falcão made the save without difficulties. Minutes later, Santos responded in a similar move and Souza kicked from outside the area, but sent it over the Corinthians goal.

The alvinegra team managed a small respite with almost 30 minutes and went on the attack once again. After Caio’s move, Bahia was triggered at the entrance of the area and finished strong, but over the goal.

With 36 minutes, Felipe Longo made a miracle and avoided the fourth goal from Santos. Deivid received the pass in speed, beat Willian in the race and hit the white goalkeeper, who made a great save and put the ball in a corner. In the charge, the defense removed the danger.

In the final minutes, the Parque São Jorge team had a free kick at the entrance of the area and Guilherme hit directly, but over the goal. In stoppage time, Juninho gave the last Corinthian kick to the goal and demanded from Falcão a defense in the corner, putting the ball in a corner. In the charge, Timão reduced the score. The ball raised in the area was headed by Gabriel Moscardo, who even saw the ball deflect the post before dying at the back of the net.

Second time

Corinthians returned for the second half with a change: Leo Agostinho took the place of Bahia. And the Corinthians player needed less than five minutes to change the team’s stance in the match. The shirt 19 received the pass me speed, invaded the area and was knocked down with a penalty. He himself went for the kick and hit the right corner of the goalkeeper, who fell right and made the save. Guilherme still had the opportunity for the rebound, but sent it out.

Despite the missed chance, Corinthians had a better participation in this second half and soon scored their second goal. Caipira’s cross in the area found Guilherme, who hit first and swelled the opponent’s net.

Shortly after, Caipira made another move on the left and hit a cross, forcing Falcão to make a defense and put the ball in a corner. In the charge, the defense removed the danger. After that, Santos had a good opportunity with Deivid, but the striker was well disarmed by the Corinthians defender inside the area.

With 15 minutes, Felipe Longo had another important participation. Deivid was launched at speed and the Corinthians goalkeeper had to leave the goal to make another defense, putting the ball in a corner. in the charge, the Santos attack deflected over the goal.

Corinthians were better in the second half and had opportunities to tie the match, but did not convert and saw Santos score their fourth goal. Rodrigo made the move from the right and crossed in the small area to Gabriel Bontempo. The ball passed Felipe Longo and the opponent only needed to touch the back of the net.

In the next minute, the fifth Santos goal happened. Deivid invaded the area and was disarmed, but even when he was down he managed to touch the ball for Matheus Lima to deflect it to the back of the net. 5-2 for the hosts in the 21st minute of the second half.

Corinthians tried the quick response in a free-kick and the ball raised in the area was deflected from the top, but it passed the crossbar and went out through the bottom line. If Timão lost his chance, Santos did not. Deivid received in the middle of the defense, invaded the area and took Felipe out of the play to score the sixth goal of the home team.

Shortly after the goal, the Corinthians coach made three more changes to the team: Pedro Gomes, Yago and Vitor Oliveira entered the field in the places of Guilherme, João Victor and Caipira. The first of them even needed little time to have a good participation in the game. Pedro received the pass on the left and crossed in the area for Moscardo to score once more and score the third Corinthians goal.

With 35 minutes, the alvinegro coach moved the team once again and put Yuske in place of Willian. Soon after, the Santos team took a corner kick, the ball was deflected with a header and Felipe made the defense on top of the line.

In the next play, Timão reached the fourth goal. Gabriel Moscardo received the pass, saw the defense open space and kicked from afar to score a great goal. 6 to 4 on the scoreboard.

Close to the final minutes, Corinthians reduced the difference on the scoreboard to one goal. Leo Agostinho kept the ball in the area after a hit and hit the corner to score the fifth goal of Corinthians in the match. Santos had the opportunity to confirm the victory with two goals difference with Kenay inside the area in the high kick, but Felipe grew up and made the save.

