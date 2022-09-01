Corinthians trio appears in the list of the best players in the world born after the 2000s

three players from Corinthians appear in a list of the 250 best players in the world born after the 2000s, carried out and published by the CIES Football Observatory (Football Observatory of the International Center for Sport Studies). Are they: Du Queiroz, Lucas Piton and Yuri Alberto.

The first two, born in 2000, are Cris do Terrão, “born” and raised in the basic categories of Timão. Yuri Alberto, on the other hand, was born in 2001, is on loan from Zenit, from Russia, for a year and made the base categories at rival Santos, before migrating to Internacional and, later, to the European club.

In the ranking of the 2000s, Du appears in the 21st position, with 84.6 points added in the assessment of the entity. Piton appears a little later, in 37th place, with 81 points. The first place is also Brazilian Vinícius Júnior, from Real Madrid, with 100 points, followed by Sandro Tonali, from Milan, and Vitinha Ferreira, from Paris Saint-Germain.

In the 2001 ranking, Yuri Alberto is in 16th place, with 82.8 points. The first place in this category is Bukayo Saka, from Arsenal, followed by Jurriën Timber, from Ajax, and Gonçalo Inácio, from Sporting.

There are other Brazilians on the lists, ranging from 2000 to 2004 onwards, such as Helinho, Luan Cândido, Jadsom and Sorriso (RB Bragantino); Matheuzinho França, João Gomes and Victor Hugo (Flamengo); Rodrigo Nestor and Pablo Maia (São Paulo); Abner (Athletico-PR) and Vitor Roque (Athletico-PR); Vinicius Zanocelo, Lucas Pires, Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo (Santos); Danilo and Giovani (Palmeiras); André Trindade and Luiz Henrique (Fluminense); Johnny (International); Matheus Nascimento (Botafogo).

Those who work outside Brazil are, in addition to Vini Jr., Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Antony (Manchester United), Tetê Martins (Lyon), Martinelli (Arsenal) and Yan Couto (Girona).

According to the Football Observatory, points are calculated from the average match level in which players participated according to the “experience capital method” (developed by the body), their amount of official game minutes played in the last 365 days and their performance on the field compared to peers and opponents, as well as against players with the same technical profile according to the role-based approach also recently developed by the CIES Football Observatory research team.

Du Queiroz, Lucas Piton and Yuri Alberto started last Monday, in Corinthians’ 1-0 victory over RB Bragantino, in a game valid for the 24th round of the Brasileirão.

