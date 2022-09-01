Corinthians works to count on ‘selectable’ in decision in the Brazilian Under-20

Corinthians should count on some of its main players in the return game of the Brazilian Under-20 semifinals, this Sunday, against Flamengo. The midfielder Ryan Gustavo and the forward Arthur Sousa, who would present themselves to the Brazilian Under-20 Team precisely on the day of the confrontation, must delay the trip to the national team by one day.

In addition to the duo, the Corinthians representatives in Ramon Menezes’ call-up include forward Giovane and defender Robert Renan. The two, however, are already definitively integrated into Vítor Pereira’s team and are available for the professional team’s duel, on the same Sunday, against Internacional.

Aware of the importance of Ryan and Arthur Sousa in the U-20 team, Corinthians worked on a series of alternatives behind the scenes to change the scenario. The advance of the match by one day came to be the agenda, but was promptly refuted by the CBF.

It is worth mentioning that the two players were holders of Timãozinho in this Wednesday’s match, against Santos. Under the possibility of being used in Sunday’s game, both were substituted at half-time to avoid great physical wear.

Thus, Ryan, Robert Renan, Arthur Sousa and Giovane should join the U-20 squad only on Monday. The team plays a quadrangular in Punta del Este, Uruguay, against the host country, Argentina and Uzbekistan.

Corinthians and Flamengo define a spot in the Brazilian Under-20 final at 3 pm this Sunday. In the first leg, played at Arena Barueri, Corinthians won 1-0, with a goal scored by defender Murillo, in the final minutes.

See more at: Base do Corinthians, Corinthians na Seleo and Corinthians Sub-20.