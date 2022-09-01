Couple kicked out of stadium after alleged sex in the stands

The moment the lovebirds were approached by security guards - (Credit: Playback/Twitter/Blog TO)


A couple was spotted on Monday (29/8) having sex in the stands during a baseball game between the Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs in Toronto, Canada. The alleged act was filmed by fans present at the stadium.

In the images, a woman dressed in white can be seen sitting on a man at the back of Rogers Center Stadium.

According to TO blog, Toronto page, the couple was removed from the site and were later released. No complaints were made to the police.

