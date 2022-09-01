Coveted by European clubs, Fluminense’s highlight reveals desire for the future

Jhon Arias is the club’s second player with the most direct participation in goals, only losing to Cano

One of the main highlights of the 2022 season with the shirt of Fluminensethe Colombian midfielder Jhon Ariasbegan to have the name aired in European clubs in the last days of the transfer window.

This Wednesday, the 31st, the Colombian, who, on account of his performance in Fluminensewas called up to the Colombian national team, gave a press conference and spoke about the supposed interest of teams from Europe.

“I’m happy, living an important moment, I feel complete in Fluminense. I think this answers the question as well. There’s nothing that distracts me from Fluminense, I don’t think about leaving now. I believe it’s normal. It’s a normal topic when you have good performance, having proposals, polls, interested people, but my total focus is on the Fluminense“, said Jhon Arias.

“My dream is to get a title with the Fluminense. And I believe we are close. I believe from the bottom of my heart that the Fluminense will get to be champion of Cup It’s from Brazilian. We dream about it. Today, what’s on my mind is the Fluminensewhat I live is the Fluminense. Of course, I have a childhood dream of playing for the Colombian national team, playing in Europe. But at the moment it is not something for now. I’m focused on Fluminense. I’m happy here,” he added.

RELEVANT NUMBERS

After a half-off 2021, Jhon Arias went on to show what he came for in the current season. In 47 games played, the midfielder has scored 14 times and provided 12 assists. He loses only to pipe in participation in goals.