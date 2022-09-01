CPI that investigates “delivery” of SUS medicines chooses members

The new investigation commission will look into the suspicion that Mayor Airton Garcia was the beneficiary of a “scheme” that facilitated the dispensing of high-cost medicines.

August 31, 2022 · 10:31 am

CPI will investigate delivery of public medicines to Mayor Airton Garcia. (Photo: Publicity)

The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) that will investigate the alleged case of delivery and favoring of Mayor Airton Garcia (União) in the dispensation of public medicines was installed in the session of the Chamber of São Carlos on Tuesday (31). OThe members of the collegiate were announced by the Legislature.

the councilor Paraná Filho (PSB)proposer of the new commission, will be the president of the investigation, which will have Djalma Nery (PSOL) in the report. Elton Carvalho (Republicans), Professor Neusa (Citizenship) and Lucao Fernandes (MDB) are members.

THE new investigation commission will look into the suspicion that the mayor of São Carlos was the beneficiary of a “scheme” that facilitated the dispensing of high-cost and “common” medicines from the Unified Health System (SUS). The operator would be the Secretary of Health, Jôra Porfírio. There are, according to the president of the CPI, other people who were favored by the “delivery”.

O case was reported by career servers and confirmed through messages found on Jôra’s corporate cell phone, which was apprehended at another CPI. In it, according to parliamentarians, conversations in which Jôra and the mayor’s wife, doctor Rosária Mazzini Cunha, would have arranged for the delivery of medicines. The secretary even asked the Court of Justice to impose secrecy on the evidence collected.

Before the opening of the CPI, Councilman Paraná Filho even tried to find out names of beneficiaries of dispensing high-cost drugs with the Health Department, but was prevented at the agency’s headquarters. The Military Police and the Municipal Guard were called. After discussion, the data were passed on to the parliamentarian.

The councilor then filed a request for a CPI and got 15 signatures double the legal minimum of seven.

Four open investigations

The Chamber of São Carlos has three CPIs and a Processing Commission in progress, which has caused a lot of strain on the mayor of São Carlos.

One of the CPIs was opened in November last year to investigate possible irregularities in public transport.. The commission, however, did not advance in the investigations.

More recently, the Chamber opened the First Lady’s CPI, which investigates alleged interference by Rosária Mazzini Cunha in a City Hall bidding process. The collegiate is in operation and has already held several hearings.

The third CPI was installed yesterday and will investigate an alleged case of “delivery” of medicines for the benefit of Mayor Airton Garcia. A Prosecutor also weighs against the mayor who investigates negligence and breach of decorum in the case of leasing land linked to the politician Júlio César Pereira de Souza.