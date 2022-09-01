Cruise says goodbye to Maranho with beach training and school visit

photo: Publicity/Cruise Cruzeiro trained at Praia do Calhau, in So Lus, in Maranho

Cruzeiro had a different training session this Wednesday morning (8/31). After the 1-1 draw with Sampaio Corra, at Castelo Stadium, for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the players who played for less than 45 minutes did physical activities at Praia do Calhau, in So Lus, in Maranho.

After training by the sea, the celestial athletes met with students from an official school of the club in the capital of Maranhão. Uniformed with clothes similar to the Fox uniform, the boys watched the beach draft training.

After the activity, the delegation from Cruzeiro said goodbye to Maranho and returned to Belo Horizonte, where they continued to prepare for the duel against Cricima. The teams will face each other this Sunday (4/8), at 4 pm, in Mineiro, for the 28th round. The promise of a full house.

Cruzeiro will have three more training sessions at Toca da Raposa II, in BH, before closing the preparations for the clash against Santa Catarina.

Coach Paulo Pezzolano will have almost the entire cast at his disposal. The absences are due only to midfielder Joo Paulo and striker Waguininho, who are still undergoing a physical transition process.

Situation in the table

The mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) calculates that Cruzeiro has a 99.999% chance of returning to Serie A. “Virtually, Cruzeiro has already gone up”, declared professor Gilcione Nonato Costa, one of those responsible for the calculations.