Cruzeiro vs Criciúma: volume of access stops ticket sales website

photo: reproduction Ticket sales website for Cruzeiro x Criciúma presented slowness this Wednesday The website for buying tickets for the game between Cruzeiro and Criciúma, scheduled for 4 pm this Sunday (4), at Mineirão, for Série B, was very slow this Wednesday afternoon (31). The volume of accesses, according to the club, caused instability in the systems.

“The fans are showing their strength and we are increasing the capacity of the servers,” said the club in a text published on its website. “The site’s infrastructure is being adjusted to support the current high volume of accesses”, he added.

Ticket sales started this Tuesday (30) for members of eight plans of the partner program – Diamante, Collaborator, Eficiente, Kids, Tribuna, Internacional, Internacional Kids and Multicampeão. All the modalities together represent less than 30% of the total adhesions.

On the morning of this Wednesday, subscribers to the old and Phenomenal plans were able to buy their tickets with the website running without any problems.

As of 4:00 pm, the club opened the system for members of the ‘Cruzeiro Semper’ plan, at which time the site began to show great slowness. Of the more than 64 thousand members, 35.7% subscribe to this modality. As of 4:38 pm this Wednesday, 15,000 tickets had been sold by Cruzeiro. There are no more entries from the Upper Yellow sector.

This Thursday (September 1st), ‘Team of the People’ members will be able to buy their tickets from 9 am. As it has a more popular price – R$ 21 per month -, this is another plan with many subscriptions (38.7% of the total).

Mineirão is expected to receive around 60,000 fans against Criciúma. Few tickets should be available to non-members. The sale to the general public, if there are still tickets, is scheduled to start at 4 pm this Thursday.

Ticket price (individual sale)

– Yellow (Top and Bottom) – Integer: R$ 80.00; Sock: BRL 40.00

– Red (Top and Bottom) – Integer: R$ 120.00; Sock: BRL 60.00

– Purple (Upper) – Whole: R$ 170.00; Sock: BRL 85.00

– Purple (Bottom) – Integer: BRL 200.00; Sock: BRL 100.00

– Orange (Top and Bottom) – Integer: R$ 80.00; Sock: BRL 40.00

Visiting fans will also be able to buy their tickets on the website for the Roxo Superior sector, Gate A, for R$ 170.00 for a full ticket and R$ 85.00 for a half.