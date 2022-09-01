Datena loses line in conversation with Catia: ‘Big or small turkey’

Presenter played with double meaning in conversation with Catia Fonseca about turkey

The host Datenawhile chatting with Catia Fonseca in the transition from best of the afternoon for the Brazil Urgent, ended up getting into an unusual subject. It turns out that Catia indicated the dish that will be made by the chef Ravioli in the next edition of your program.

“Do you know what he’s going to do tomorrow?”, asked the presenter, before amending. “Tomorrow is turkey day!” she said. Datena then, she joined in the fun and tried to continue the puns involving the bird.

“And how big is the turkey, Catia?” he wanted to know. Catia then used her hands to indicate the size of the animal that would be cooked. “It’s such a big one, oh! A peruzaço!”, she highlighted. Still in the jokes, the presenter made a slight provocation in the face of her co-worker.

“Do you prefer a big turkey or a small turkey?” she asked Datena. “A huge turkey, I love it!” he replied. The two-way conversation involving the bird continued for a few more minutes. At another point, Catia even claimed that the show’s backstage employees were looking for a very large bird to be presented to viewers during the recipe.

“Peru Mirado doesn’t work, little turkey doesn’t work, because it looks like Chester. Those turkeys shrunken in the cold…”, Datena said about choosing the best bird for the preparation. Finally, he stressed again: “Peru has to be big”.

