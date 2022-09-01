David Luiz confirms hepatitis and minimizes Vélez’s pitch

Doubt before the match because of his clinical condition, David Luiz was the starter in Flamengo’s 4-0 rout over Vélez Sarsfield, in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinals, and had a safe performance.

The player confirmed after the match that he had a “viral or drug” hepatitis, but assured that he was fine, praising the work carried out by the red-black medical department.

“As for my health situation, I’m happy that I’m much better, the medical department did an excellent job, reassured me, I did all the tests and it came out there, yes, viral or drug hepatitis, but it’s nothing too serious. because of my voice that I suffered a little in the last few days, I was tired, but they did everything possible and impossible for me to be 99% here. I’m happy to play and help the team”, he told ESPN.

The player was also asked about the state of the pitch at the José Amalfitani stadium, which became the subject of controversy before the game, with photos showing it with holes and burns. David Luiz, however, played down the situation, noting that he improved after being wet.

“They talked a lot about the lawn, but with a lot of humidity and water, it improved, it wasn’t that bad, it was possible to play, as you saw”, he said.

Now, in the duel at Maracanã (RJ), Flamengo can lose by up to three goals difference, which even so gets the spot in the competition decision. Vélez is left with the thankless mission of thrashing Rubro-Negro by five goals, or at least four to take the dispute to penalties.

This weekend, Flamengo turns the key to the Brazilian Championship, where on Sunday (4), at 11 am, they receive Ceará at Maracanã. In this competition, coach Dorival Júnior has been climbing the so-called “B team”, formed by reserves.